Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, TX

Live events on the horizon in Mission

Posted by 
Mission Times
Mission Times
 5 days ago

(MISSION, TX) Mission has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mission:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvnQ9_0bZWETey00

KCC Kids Self Defense Workshop

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 319 W Tom Landry St, Mission, TX

"RDKI" Red Dragon Kajukenbo Institute 319 W. Tom Landry St Suite C. Mission Texas 78572 (956)257-4870... Parents: Don't let your child be a victim of Bullying! In this Self Defense Workshop your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKj5V_0bZWETey00

Alexya Garza's Eagle Scout Project

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2310 N Stewart Rd, Mission, TX

Alexya Garza's Eagle Scout Project is on Facebook. To connect with Alexya Garza's Eagle Scout Project, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7Ado_0bZWETey00

South Texas Health System — Childbirth Education Classes at McAllen

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503

The childbirth education class explores body changes in the mother during pregnancy, the stages of labor, delivery and postpartum care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEHi9_0bZWETey00

Moonlight Market | Saturday| Market Day Vendor Registration

Mission, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Road, Mission, TX 78572

Use the map below to pick your booth location when selecting vendor ticket. (VENDORS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO SELL FOOD THAT IS NOT PRE-PACKAGED)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjVXa_0bZWETey00

Chicano Batman

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 311 S 17th St, McAllen, TX 78501

Tiger's Blood presents: Chicano Batman, November 2, 2021 at the Historic Cine El Rey Theatre with Angelica Garcia.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mission Times

Mission Times

Mission, TX
86
Followers
180
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Mission, TX
Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Mission, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Eagle Scout Project#Chicano Batman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy