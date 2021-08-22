Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

New Haven events calendar

Posted by 
New Haven Dispatch
New Haven Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, CT) New Haven is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Haven:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O67qM_0bZWERtW00

Timed-Entry Tickets

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1111 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Plan your visit to the Yale University Art Gallery!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rj3UT_0bZWERtW00

"Worth Tasting" Downtown New Haven Culinary Tour - December 2021

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:30 AM

Address: 155 Temple Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Come see why New Haven gets noticed for their culinary scene! The New Haven Downtown Culinary Tour, hosted by Stephen Fries, Food Columnist

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdoiJ_0bZWERtW00

Comedy in the Back Room at Trinity Bar

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 157 Orange Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Josh Levinson hosts another great night of local comedy in Downtown New Haven! Featuring a great selection of beer and food, come laugh!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3z0b_0bZWERtW00

OPÉRA MINUSCULE - Cie Be + Cie Une petite voix m'a dit - Jacques a dit

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:10 AM

Address: 1 Rue des Oliviers, 06510 Carros

En petits pas et chuchotis, vous voici, vous voilà : à l’Opéra...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSnJD_0bZWERtW00

The Moth Mainstage

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

This event is fully reserved seated on the Floor and in the Balcony.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Haven Dispatch

New Haven Dispatch

New Haven, CT
82
Followers
184
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Haven Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Downtown New Haven#Food Columnist Starts#Floor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy