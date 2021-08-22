Events on the Saint Davids Church calendar

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Davids Church calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Davids Church:

Famous Last Words – Live at Muse Vineyards - 8/22/21 Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Famous Last Words is a Variety duo comprised of guitarist Josh Burgess and vocalist Maria Price bringing the valley hits from The Beatles, Sublime, Zeppelin, Michelle Branch, Alanis, Heart...

Central High School 8th Annual Cross Country Invitational Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 716 W North St, Woodstock, VA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Central High School 8th Annual Cross Country Invitational, hosted by Central (Woodstock) in Woodstock VA. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Shenandoah County Fair Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Ticket buyers are reminded that they should only purchase their tickets through the ticket link provided on the Fair website. We will be updating our list of tickets on sale all the way up to Fair...

Demolition Derby Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Demolition Derby Tickets at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.

Live Music with Ron Hamrick Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Live Music with Ron Hamrick. Ron Hamrick is an internationally acclaimed Billboard Top 10 songwriter. You can find Ron\'s songs on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon, iTunes, and other...