Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Davids Church, VA

Events on the Saint Davids Church calendar

Posted by 
St Davids Church Journal
St Davids Church Journal
 5 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Davids Church calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Davids Church:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4FkI_0bZWEQ0n00

Famous Last Words – Live at Muse Vineyards - 8/22/21

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Famous Last Words is a Variety duo comprised of guitarist Josh Burgess and vocalist Maria Price bringing the valley hits from The Beatles, Sublime, Zeppelin, Michelle Branch, Alanis, Heart...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYMJJ_0bZWEQ0n00

Central High School 8th Annual Cross Country Invitational

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 716 W North St, Woodstock, VA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Central High School 8th Annual Cross Country Invitational, hosted by Central (Woodstock) in Woodstock VA. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkF7G_0bZWEQ0n00

Shenandoah County Fair

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Ticket buyers are reminded that they should only purchase their tickets through the ticket link provided on the Fair website. We will be updating our list of tickets on sale all the way up to Fair...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4rYB_0bZWEQ0n00

Demolition Derby

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Demolition Derby Tickets at Shenandoah County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. TicketCity, Trusted since 1990.

Learn More

Live Music with Ron Hamrick

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16 Serendipity Ln, Woodstock, VA

Live Music with Ron Hamrick. Ron Hamrick is an internationally acclaimed Billboard Top 10 songwriter. You can find Ron\'s songs on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon, iTunes, and other...

Learn More

Comments / 0

St Davids Church Journal

St Davids Church Journal

St Davids Church, VA
9
Followers
88
Post
738
Views
ABOUT

With St Davids Church Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Woodstock, VA
Society
City
Woodstock, VA
City
Saint Davids Church, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alanis
Person
Michelle Branch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Demolition Derby#The Saint Davids Church#Milesplits#Central High School#Fair#Va Buy#Ticketcity#Va Live Music#Spotify#Apple Music#Itunes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy