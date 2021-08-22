Cancel
Grand Rapids Bulletin

Live events Grand Rapids — what's coming up

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Bulletin
Grand Rapids Bulletin
 5 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) Live events are coming to Grand Rapids.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Rapids:

ELLENDALE COMBINE CLINIC 2021

Ellendale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 209 11th St N, Ellendale, ND

Don't miss the excitement! Learn which adjustments to make on your combines, headers, and platforms to optimize harvest. + Get a closer look at the impressive capabilities of Combine Advisor™...

Lamb Jamboree 2021, At The Ranch

Kathryn, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11358 57th Street Southeast, Kathryn, ND 58049

There is no truck too small or too big for Lamb Jam.

Dinner at the Nome Schoolhouse

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Join us Friday, August 27th for Dinner at the Nome Schoolhouse. A wine pairing dinner featuring the culinary talent of our very own Nome Schoolhouse Chef, Elizabeth Perleberg with wines from 4E...

Sheep Needle Felting Class with Teresa Perleberg | August 23, 2021

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

My Most popular class! Students that complete this class are always pleased with the results. This class is perfect for beginners and includes all the materials needed to complete. A free drink...

2021 Ransom County Fair Craft/Junk/Vendor Show

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 612 7th Ave W, Lisbon, ND

Looking for some vendors for our show. If interested go to our webpage and fill out the application https://ransomcountyfair.godaddysites.com/vendors or email me at fair@ransomcountyfair.com.

