Events on the York calendar

(YORK, PA) Live events are coming to York.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in York:

Greener Codorus Initiative York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 234 West Clarke Avenue, York, PA 17401

Join us for weekly vegetation maintenance to keep harmful chemicals like herbicides from being sprayed along the Codorus Creek in York City

Goodguys Car Show York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 334 Carlisle Ave, York, PA

Goodguys 2nd Grundy Collector Car Insurance Great American Nationals GLAD TO BE BACK IN YORK About this Event We had such a good time we’re back for year #2! Beautiful grounds, wonderful people...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - York York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), York, PA 17401

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Sunday Night Mixed York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 1900 Pennsylvania Ave, York, PA

Day: Sunday Time: 5:50 pm practice starts Cost: $15 per person per week 4 person teams must have 1 man and 1 woman per team.

Annual Event! York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York, PA

115th Annual Event MISSION: POSSIBLE Transforming Navy Seal Experience Into Winning Strategies Wednesday, August 25, 2021 General and 1741 Club Private Sponsor Reception: 4:00 PM | Program Starts...