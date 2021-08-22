Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lily Bay Township, ME

Lily Bay Twp events calendar

Posted by 
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LILY BAY TWP, ME) Live events are coming to Lily Bay Twp.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lily Bay Twp:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdggm_0bZWEMj700

Invasive Plants Workshop

Garland, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

What are invasive plants? How did they get here? Why and how do they grow here? What impact do they have on our environment? What can we do about them? Join PCSWCD and Maine Woodland Owners on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkHek_0bZWEMj700

Intermediate Drawing - Adult Group

Sangerville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Join Artist and Instructor Tracey Padron, owner of EFT Studios. She will instruct this four week course for drawing enthusiasts that have surpassed the beginner stage and are looking to amplify...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NW1mP_0bZWEMj700

Bartlettyarns Weekly Special — Maine Yarn Cruise

Harmony, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 Water St, Harmony, ME

Bartlettyarns Farm Blend Roving’s ½ Pound Packages. Buy 6/Get 1 FREE! Limited to stock on hand and retail sales only.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ox8CQ_0bZWEMj700

Concert in Wayside Park

Dexter, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 32-42 Main St, Dexter, ME

Concert in Wayside Park is on Facebook. To connect with Concert in Wayside Park, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

Lily Bay Twp, ME
9
Followers
190
Post
82
Views
ABOUT

With Lily Bay Twp Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dexter, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Lily Bay Township, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Invasive Plants#Pcswcd#Maine Woodland Owners#Join Artist#Eft Studios#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy