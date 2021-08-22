Lily Bay Twp events calendar

(LILY BAY TWP, ME) Live events are coming to Lily Bay Twp.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lily Bay Twp:

Invasive Plants Workshop Garland, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

What are invasive plants? How did they get here? Why and how do they grow here? What impact do they have on our environment? What can we do about them? Join PCSWCD and Maine Woodland Owners on...

Intermediate Drawing - Adult Group Sangerville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Join Artist and Instructor Tracey Padron, owner of EFT Studios. She will instruct this four week course for drawing enthusiasts that have surpassed the beginner stage and are looking to amplify...

Bartlettyarns Weekly Special — Maine Yarn Cruise Harmony, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 Water St, Harmony, ME

Bartlettyarns Farm Blend Roving’s ½ Pound Packages. Buy 6/Get 1 FREE! Limited to stock on hand and retail sales only.

Concert in Wayside Park Dexter, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 32-42 Main St, Dexter, ME

Concert in Wayside Park is on Facebook. To connect with Concert in Wayside Park, join Facebook today.