Live events on the horizon in Green Bay
(GREEN BAY, WI) Live events are coming to Green Bay.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Green Bay:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 117 South Washington Street, Green Bay, WI 54301
The 6th annual Get Real Math & Science Video Premiere will be held on October 5, 2021 at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay.
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Address: 230 South Madison Street, Green Bay, WI 54301
TechGYRLS® gives young girls the opportunity to attend STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) workshops!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1008 South Monroe Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301
Welcome Back! As of June 2nd, 2021, Hazelwood Historic House is open for in person, timed reservation-based tours.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 1542 Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301
You’ve spent a year at home, warm and snuggly. Time to get out and meet The Good, Bad and Ugly!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 2031 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301
We will be celebrating the birthday of Chiropractic! Come celebrate with us! We will have cupcakes or cookies for everyone!
