Green Bay, WI

Live events on the horizon in Green Bay

Posted by 
Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
 5 days ago

(GREEN BAY, WI) Live events are coming to Green Bay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Green Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T20xW_0bZWELqO00

NEW Manufacturing Alliance's 6th annual "Get Real Math & Science Premiere"

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 117 South Washington Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

The 6th annual Get Real Math & Science Video Premiere will be held on October 5, 2021 at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xivzY_0bZWELqO00

TechGYRLS® - Computer Science Talent Ecosystem Youth/CESA 7

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 230 South Madison Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

TechGYRLS® gives young girls the opportunity to attend STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) workshops!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4774Nh_0bZWELqO00

Hazelwood Historic House Tour

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1008 South Monroe Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

Welcome Back! As of June 2nd, 2021, Hazelwood Historic House is open for in person, timed reservation-based tours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lecl_0bZWELqO00

If Tombstones Could Talk: Woodlawn Cemetery

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1542 Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

You’ve spent a year at home, warm and snuggly. Time to get out and meet The Good, Bad and Ugly!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463U31_0bZWELqO00

Chiropractic Birthday

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2031 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

We will be celebrating the birthday of Chiropractic! Come celebrate with us! We will have cupcakes or cookies for everyone!

Green Bay Daily

Green Bay Daily

Green Bay, WI
With Green Bay Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

