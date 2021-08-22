Fort Collins events coming soon

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Fort Collins has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Collins area:

‘Raccoon Hollow’ Fairy Garden Class Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6029 S Shields St, Fort Collins, CO

‘Raccoon Hollow’ Fairy Garden Class Hosted By Gulley Greenhouse Inc.. Event starts at Sun Aug 22 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Laporte., We love a visit to Raccoon Hollow! Using assorted house...

37th Annual Historic Homes Tour Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 328 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80521

This year, the 37th Annual HHT goes hybrid with physical tours of select venues; and hi-tech, immersive, 360-degree virtual reality tours.

FoCo Cafe's Garden Harvest Social Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 225 Maple Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521

On Sept 10th, FoCo Cafe will partner with local business and artist to provide small bites, live music, drinks, and fun chances to win!

Fort Collins Farmers' Market Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1001 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins, CO

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 2 - November 14, 2021Sundays, 10AM - 2PM June 16 - September, 2021Wednesdays, 10am - 2pmLocation: Harmony and Lemay in Front

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Fort Collins Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Fort Collins, CO 80521

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.