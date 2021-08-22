Cancel
Charleston, SC

Live events Charleston — what's coming up

Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 5 days ago

(CHARLESTON, SC) Charleston is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHl0H_0bZWEGQl00

A Tequila Summer Cocktail Class

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 181 Church Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Join Frannie & The Fox inside the Den and cool off from the Summer heat with our Tequila Summer Cocktail Class on Wednesday, September 15th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wj2ZU_0bZWEGQl00

A Christmas Carol

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Address: 150 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401

3 actors, in Dickensian attire, read Dickens' own hand edited version of A Christmas Carol - starring English Actor James Dyne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKVOL_0bZWEGQl00

We Outside

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 35 Prioleau Street, Charleston, SC 29401

We Outside, gives the vibes you are looking for. On Labor Weekend come experience the ultimate day party in historic Downtown Charleston, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3i9q_0bZWEGQl00

Tradd Street Weekend III

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 160 King St, Charleston, SC 29401

Join Karen White in Charleston for the release of the final Tradd Street Series book, "The Attic on Queen Street"!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4eLZ_0bZWEGQl00

2021 Sloth Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Charleston, SC 29401

Sloth Day is on October 20, 2021 and we are delighted for our third annual Sloth Day 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2 – No Hurries, No Worries.

