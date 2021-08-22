Cancel
Worcester, MA

Events on the Worcester calendar

Worcester Post
 5 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA) Worcester is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Worcester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BWxI_0bZWEB1800

The Ultimate Aldean Experience

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 70 James St, Suite 138, Worcester, MA 01603

The Ultimate Aldean, a tribute to country superstar Jason Aldean, has been performing nationally from coast to coast for over 7 years!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWRkq_0bZWEB1800

XS Band

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 70 James St Suite 138, Worcester, MA

Inspired by early R&B classic throwback hits and today's music, XS Band features a wide range of styles, including R&B, Country, Soul, Funk, Disco, and Contemporary Hip Hop to keep you dancing all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jvwjf_0bZWEB1800

Massachusetts Concealed Carry Permit Training

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 72 Grove St, Worcester, MA

Join us for a one of a kind Concealed Carry Certification Class. Concealed Coalition brings an upbeat, fun, and exciting style of firearm training into the classroom. Our certified trainers give...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6Mf4_0bZWEB1800

Fitness / Yoga Fusion with Cate D'Angelo- outdoor class

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 78 Burncoat St, Worcester, MA

Do you want to feel stronger? Do you love moving to music in new and challenging ways? Are you looking for a new way to move? This class is a continuous workout and no two are quite the same. You...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZ4Vm_0bZWEB1800

Shakespeare's Julius Caesar

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 Southbridge St, Worcester, MA

The Hanover Theatre Repertory partners with the City of Worcester to present William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar on the Worcester Common Oval in August 2021.

