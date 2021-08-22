Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Primrose, KY

Live events coming up in Primrose

Posted by 
Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 5 days ago

(PRIMROSE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Primrose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Primrose area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GvbK_0bZWE5o100

The Red River Gorge, KY Route 77 Drive

Slade, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1000 Natural Bridge Road, Slade, KY 40376

A weekend to explore Red River Gorge, KY Rt. 77 and Nada Tunnel

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyfh9_0bZWE5o100

Green World Tour Düsseldorf

Ravenna, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Rather Broich 137, 40472 Düsseldorf

Die Vielfalt der Nachhaltigkeit auf einer Messe in Düsseldorf erleben. Über 60 Vorträge - mehr als 1000 nachhaltige Angebote

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQwka_0bZWE5o100

Owsley County Farmers' Market

Booneville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 177 Shepherd Rd, Booneville, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesdays: 9:00 am - SelloutSaturdays: 9:00 am - Sellout Location:Owsley County High School Farm, 177

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkJrc_0bZWE5o100

Astral Echos Music & Arts Festival 2021

Stanton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Spaas Creek Road, Stanton, KY 40380

Astral [ˈastrəl] - of, related to, or coming from the stars.. ..join us under the cosmos where Music & Art collide creating ASTRAL ECHOS!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5U7r_0bZWE5o100

Northern Rock Racing Series

Stanton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2096 State Hwy 1036, Stanton, KY

Northern Rock Racing Series is on Facebook. To connect with Northern Rock Racing Series, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Primrose Digest

Primrose Digest

Primrose, KY
16
Followers
199
Post
516
Views
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
River, KY
City
Slade, KY
City
Booneville, KY
City
Primrose, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Rock Racing#Sun Oct 10#Nada Tunnel Starts#Sun Jun#Music Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy