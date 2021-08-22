Cancel
Sandy Valley, NV

Live events coming up in Sandy Valley

Posted by 
Sandy Valley Daily
Sandy Valley Daily
 5 days ago

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Sandy Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sandy Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Pyro_0bZWE4vI00

M3 Church Planting Intensive September 2021

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 850 East Cactus Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89183

This three-day experience covers critical concepts for planters and sending churches who desire to make disciples and multiply the church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfHBz_0bZWE4vI00

NvFRW 36th Biennial Convention

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Please click on the "Details' tab above to view the registration options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GLPx_0bZWE4vI00

SlingFest Vegas - Track Day

Sloan, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 14200 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Henderson, NV 89054

Are you ready for Speed Vegas at SlingFest Vegas…. Thank you to our sponsors: Sport Rider Alignment, Zarate Steel Works,RideNow Powersports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssL5L_0bZWE4vI00

Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

LV Craft Shows has been bringing the best craft & gift shows to the Las Vegas Valley since 1999. Our creative vendors offer unique items,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P74Wk_0bZWE4vI00

Veterans In Politics 6th Biennial Valentines Day Ball

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Welcome to the 6th Biennial Veterans in Politics Valentines Day Ball!

With Sandy Valley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

