Live events coming up in Sandy Valley

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Sandy Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sandy Valley:

M3 Church Planting Intensive September 2021 Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 850 East Cactus Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89183

This three-day experience covers critical concepts for planters and sending churches who desire to make disciples and multiply the church.

NvFRW 36th Biennial Convention Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Please click on the "Details' tab above to view the registration options.

SlingFest Vegas - Track Day Sloan, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 14200 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Henderson, NV 89054

Are you ready for Speed Vegas at SlingFest Vegas…. Thank you to our sponsors: Sport Rider Alignment, Zarate Steel Works,RideNow Powersports

Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

LV Craft Shows has been bringing the best craft & gift shows to the Las Vegas Valley since 1999. Our creative vendors offer unique items,

Veterans In Politics 6th Biennial Valentines Day Ball Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Welcome to the 6th Biennial Veterans in Politics Valentines Day Ball!