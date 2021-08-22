Live events Lawson — what’s coming up

(LAWSON, AR) Live events are coming to Lawson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lawson area:

Boys & Girls Club Golf Tournament El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 191 Club House Drive, El Dorado, AR

Four- Person scramble format: Entry Fee is $100/ person, $400/ team. Entry fee includes a light lunch, swag bags, fun & games. Top three teams in each flight will receive pro shop credit in the...

Hisyde | First Financial Music Hall El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tickets on sale this week MAD Member Presale: Wed, June 30, 10am Public: Friday, July 2, 10am Doors: 6pm • Show 8pm Hisyde is a multi-award winning singer/ songwriter and has won awards for 2020...

Meet & Greet with Sarah - El Dorado El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:45 AM

Address: 101 West Main Street, El Dorado, AR 71730

Meet & Greet with Sarah Huckabee Sanders in El Dorado for lunch at Pupp's BBQ!

Farmerville Farmers Market Farmerville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 308 Thomas St, Farmerville, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8:00am - 4:00pm Location: 407 South Main Street, Farmerville, LA 71241.

The Avett Brothers El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tickets are selling FAST - Buy now - Avett Brothers with special guest Robert Earl Keen take over the MAD Amp on Aug 14th.