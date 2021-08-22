Cancel
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

What’s up Yuma Proving Ground: Local events calendar

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
5 days ago
 5 days ago

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) Yuma Proving Ground is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma Proving Ground:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBZxZ_0bZWDzft00

Car Show

Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 4000 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85365

A public exhibition of current automobile models, debuts, concept cars, or out-of-production classics

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccPrO_0bZWDzft00

Open Studio- Pottery, Canvas, etc- Pick Your Project!

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us! What is Open Studio? Choose from Pottery painting, canvas painting or pick one of our wood cutouts! Reserve a table for $5- Only one reservation needed per group- deposit will be deducted...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bglaQ_0bZWDzft00

Mega Camp Watch Party

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Mega Camp Watch Party (Featuring Gary Keller Live) Brought To You By Keller Williams Realty Yuma

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4JW5_0bZWDzft00

Big Questions about God, the Bible, and Life

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 3830 W 8th St, Yuma, AZ

Please join us either in person or via live stream this Sunday, August 29th, at 10:30AM as we pause our series for our biannual "Ask the Pastor." Pastor Phillip will be answering questions live...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITwHe_0bZWDzft00

Shadow Lights Landscape Art (11am-2pm)

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1415 S 3rd Ave, Yuma, AZ

During this cool class we will create standing lighted landscape art out of upcycled materials. Participants will plasma cut and weld shapes to be illuminated on a lawn garden by solar lighting...

Learn More

Comments / 0

