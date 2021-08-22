Cancel
Mckenzie Bridge, OR

Mckenzie Bridge calendar: What's coming up

Mckenzie Bridge Updates
Mckenzie Bridge Updates
 5 days ago

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Mckenzie Bridge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mckenzie Bridge area:

Quest | Women - OR August 22 - 27, 2021

Blue River, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

WITHIN EVERY WOMAN IS A DEEP KNOWING THAT HE WAS DESIGNED FOR GREATNESS. Quest is a 5.5 day catalyst to realize who you are and what you are capable of. Everything else will be set aside for the...

Summer Sunday Nights: DiRT & Cuppa Joe

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 190 E Cascade Ave, Sisters, OR

DiRT (Doc Ryan Trio) & Cuppa Joe : August 22 : 6-9pm Free & all ages Join us for Summer Sunday Nights on the patio with DiRT (6-7:15) & Cuppa Joe (7:45-9) Sunday, June 13!

Market Day 13 — Sisters Farmers Market

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Fir Street Park, 150 N Fir St, Sisters, OR

Enjoy Live music, Kids’ Activities, Local Produce, Artisanal Goods on Sundays 11 am 2 pm at Fir Street Park in Sisters, Oregon! Music: Bit of Alright

4th Friday Art Walk in Sisters

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Visit the Art Galleries in Sisters Featuring: A great time, beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations. Visit with actual artists and their work including: Fine art and contemporary...

Sisters Saloon Summer Concert Series: The Jacob Jolliff Band with Jenner Fox Band

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 190 E Cascade Ave, Sisters, OR

Join us on the Sisters Saloon patio for The Jacob Jolliff Band Sunday, August 29! Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Opening act: Jenner Fox...

ABOUT

With Mckenzie Bridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

