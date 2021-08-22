Live events on the horizon in Winton

(WINTON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Winton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winton:

Potluck Celebration Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Sunday, August 22, 2021 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM The Ely Folk School Board is hosting a potluck celebration in honor of Betty Firth and her time serving as the Ely Folk School Program Coordinator. Join...

The Northwood's Band at Fortune Bay Resort Casino Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN

Join us at Fortune Bay for our FREE outdoor summer music series! We are featuring local bands, will have a small outdoor bar, and Street Tacos and Eats will have their food truck parked here...

Lakeside Cabaret at YMCA Camp Northern Lights Babbitt, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9089 Ely-Babbitt Road, Hwy 21 N, Babbitt, MN

Original and traditional music, 6-8pm on the edge of Bear Island Lake. Anna-Marie’s Snack Shack is open for business. If you’re coming from outside the YMCA program, please call the camp office...

Superior Siren Performance Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Join the Ely Folk School in welcoming Laura Sellner of Duluth-based band Superior Siren! This free, outdoor concert is part of Superior Siren’s summer tour of Minnesota. Join us in the Ely Folk...

Ely Farmers Market Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 721 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - September 28, 2021Every Tuesday, 5pm - 7pm Location: Whiteside Park, 702 East Sheridan Street, Ely, MN 55731