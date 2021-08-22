Live events Yeehaw Junction — what’s coming up

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Live events are coming to Yeehaw Junction.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yeehaw Junction:

American Legion Post 25 Lake Placid, FL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

SPD returns to The American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid, FL!

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Okeechobee, FL

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 1214 Big Four Corners Road, 7055 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL 34972

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

Paper Plate Unicorn - FREE Okeechobee, FL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 305 SW Park St, Okeechobee, FL

We are continuing our FREE crafts for kids beyond summer! We'll have a different craft every week. Just drop in anytime during business hours and let the kids craft while you shop ? This week...

Tuesday Summer Special Ladies Day Okeechobee, FL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9449 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

Come and Shoot, Stay for Lunch Any Tuesday. 50 Targets, Cart & Lunch $50 plus tax Additional Targets at Member Price. Contact Emma for more information […]

High Noon Cafe Open Okeechobee, FL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 9449 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

High Noon Cafe Open August 24 @ 11:00 am -