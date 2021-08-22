Cancel
Yeehaw Junction, FL

Live events Yeehaw Junction — what’s coming up

Yeehaw Junction News Alert
 5 days ago

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Live events are coming to Yeehaw Junction.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yeehaw Junction:

American Legion Post 25

Lake Placid, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

SPD returns to The American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid, FL!

Concealed Carry: Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Okeechobee, FL

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 1214 Big Four Corners Road, 7055 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL 34972

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

Paper Plate Unicorn - FREE

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 305 SW Park St, Okeechobee, FL

We are continuing our FREE crafts for kids beyond summer! We'll have a different craft every week. Just drop in anytime during business hours and let the kids craft while you shop ? This week...

Tuesday Summer Special Ladies Day

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9449 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

Come and Shoot, Stay for Lunch Any Tuesday. 50 Targets, Cart & Lunch $50 plus tax Additional Targets at Member Price. Contact Emma for more information […]

High Noon Cafe Open

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 9449 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

« All Events High Noon Cafe Open August 24 @ 11:00 am -

With Yeehaw Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

