Live events coming up in White Oak
(WHITE OAK, SC) White Oak is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Oak:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1416 South Carolina 34, Pomaria, SC 29126
Join us for a free, fun weekend with all things alpaca.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1298 University Pkwy, Blythewood, SC
Stewart Standouts, present the Inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament, on August 23, 2021, at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in South Carolina. About this Event The inaugural event will benefit the...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Timberlake Country Club at 222 Timberlake Dr, Chapin, SC 29036-8437, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm
