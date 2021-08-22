Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Oak, SC

Live events coming up in White Oak

Posted by 
White Oak News Alert
White Oak News Alert
 5 days ago

(WHITE OAK, SC) White Oak is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Oak:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48p5gQ_0bZWDrc500

Jarret Forrester at McNulty's Taproom

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC

Jarret Forrester at McNulty's Taproom is on Facebook. To connect with Jarret Forrester at McNulty's Taproom, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSY4m_0bZWDrc500

National Alpaca Farm Days at Carolina Pride Pastures

Pomaria, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1416 South Carolina 34, Pomaria, SC 29126

Join us for a free, fun weekend with all things alpaca.

Learn More

Noel Linder w/ Jim Graddick

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC

Noel Linder w/ Jim Graddick is on Facebook. To connect with Noel Linder w/ Jim Graddick, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncemS_0bZWDrc500

Stewart Standouts Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1298 University Pkwy, Blythewood, SC

Stewart Standouts, present the Inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament, on August 23, 2021, at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in South Carolina. About this Event The inaugural event will benefit the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UoeT_0bZWDrc500

Timberlake Country Club

Chapin, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Timberlake Country Club at 222 Timberlake Dr, Chapin, SC 29036-8437, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

White Oak News Alert

White Oak News Alert

White Oak, SC
18
Followers
159
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With White Oak News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Oak, SC
City
Blythewood, SC
City
Pomaria, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Chapin, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Park Golf#Sc#White Oak Starts At#Mcnulty St Blythewood#Mcnulty S Taproom#Timberlake Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy