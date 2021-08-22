Live events coming up in White Oak

(WHITE OAK, SC) White Oak is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Oak:

Jarret Forrester at McNulty's Taproom Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC

Jarret Forrester at McNulty's Taproom is on Facebook. To connect with Jarret Forrester at McNulty's Taproom, join Facebook today.

National Alpaca Farm Days at Carolina Pride Pastures Pomaria, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1416 South Carolina 34, Pomaria, SC 29126

Join us for a free, fun weekend with all things alpaca.

Noel Linder w/ Jim Graddick Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC

Noel Linder w/ Jim Graddick is on Facebook. To connect with Noel Linder w/ Jim Graddick, join Facebook today.

Stewart Standouts Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1298 University Pkwy, Blythewood, SC

Stewart Standouts, present the Inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament, on August 23, 2021, at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in South Carolina. About this Event The inaugural event will benefit the...

Timberlake Country Club Chapin, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Timberlake Country Club at 222 Timberlake Dr, Chapin, SC 29036-8437, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm