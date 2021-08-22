What’s up Sawyers Bar: Local events calendar

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) Live events are coming to Sawyers Bar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sawyers Bar:

Sacred Sexual Healing Experience - Let's Get Free! Weed, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 3935 Stewart Springs Road, Weed, CA 96094

Sacred Sexual Healing Experience 2021 - Let's Get Free! September 1, 2021- September 5, 2021

Full Moon Portal to Lemuria & Journey to Lemuria Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1439 Holiday Lane, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

The mystical mountain energy will be the foundation for our deep spiritual healing and transcendence.

Public Health Immunization Clinic-Yreka Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The Immunization Clinic listed below is by appointment only . Please call 841-2134 to schedule an appointment. Yreka Immunization Clinic 810 South Main Street, Yreka CA. Hours: 9:00am-11:00am

Rollin In Weed Car Show Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Rollin In Weed Car Show. Join us for the annual car show. This year it will take place at Bel Air Park. Pre-Registration is open until August 20th.

Hidden Treasures: A Journey down the River Klamath River, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11230 California 96, Klamath River and , CA 96050

3 day retreat made to draw you closer to Him so you can be off and effective bringing Him Glory through your story.