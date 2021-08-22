Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Nella, CA

Events on the Santa Nella calendar

Posted by 
Santa Nella Digest
Santa Nella Digest
 5 days ago

(SANTA NELLA, CA) Santa Nella is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Nella:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIXhY_0bZWDkgE00

EL YAKI

Los Banos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 13790 CA-152, Los Banos, CA

EL YAKI, ALEJANDRA ROJAS, and LUPE TREMENDO at Rancho El Girasol at 2021-08-29T02:00:00-0700

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGjk7_0bZWDkgE00

Central Valley Vs. Pacheco High-School | Football 2021

Los Banos, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 Ward Rd, Los Banos, CA

Central Valley Vs. Pacheco High-School | Football 2021 Hawks 0-0 Panthers 0-0 Watch Live Here : http://hstvv.com/hsfootball.php The Pacheco (Los Banos, CA) varsity football team has a home...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07G7I3_0bZWDkgE00

RCO Live at T.S.C. Hot August Nights Car, Truck, Bike Show

Crows Landing, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 13949 S Carpenter Rd, Crows Landing, CA

Explore all upcoming hot august nights events in Crows Landing, find information & tickets for upcoming hot august nights events happening in Crows Landing.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HhNF_0bZWDkgE00

Sensual Yoga

Hilmar, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7940 Lander Ave, Hilmar, CA

Sensual Yoga at 6:00 PM PDT on August 27 offered by Moonlight Yoga . This class is a blend of Hatha Slow Flow and Sensual movement set to sensual music. The focus of this class is directing energy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zceI_0bZWDkgE00

2021 GSBF Bonsai Rendezvous

Gustine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 13070 California 33, Santa Nella, CA 95322

2021 GSBF Bonsai Rendezvous Hotel Mission de Oro, Santa Nella, California Saturday, October 2 - Sunday, October 3, 2021

Learn More

Comments / 0

Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella, CA
22
Followers
188
Post
834
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Hilmar, CA
Local
California Government
City
Los Banos, CA
City
Pacheco, CA
City
Santa Nella, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crows#Rancho El Girasol#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy