Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laird, CO

Live events on the horizon in Laird

Posted by 
Laird News Beat
Laird News Beat
 5 days ago

(LAIRD, CO) Laird has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laird area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3u4o_0bZWDh2300

2021 Wages VFD Fundraiser

Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Greetings Friends and Neighbors, We missed getting to see you all last summer for our annual BBQ. With that being said, we would like to invite you to join us for a hamburger and hotdog meal and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pq1nm_0bZWDh2300

Worship

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 534 Grant St, Wray, CO

Come as you are and join us for a casual, comfortable, contemporary worship service with friendly people, good coffee and relevant teaching.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eAOn_0bZWDh2300

Hugo Wine Walk

Joes, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 Block, Hugo, CO 80822

A walk down Hugo's Main Street while tasting Colorado wines!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Laird News Beat

Laird News Beat

Laird, CO
1
Followers
173
Post
64
Views
ABOUT

With Laird News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Laird, CO
City
Wray, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy