Pine Grove, OR

Events on the Pine Grove calendar

 5 days ago

(PINE GROVE, OR) Live events are coming to Pine Grove.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pine Grove area:

Conversation with Modern Day Pioneers: KW Ranch (9AM-12PM, SEPT 13-16 2021)

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 84033 Oregon 216, Tygh Valley, OR 97063

It’s not often you get the chance to have an upfront and personal conversation with intrepid, undaunted, and plucky ranchers and farmers...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gdk0j_0bZWDdV900

OLIVIA HARMS intimate concert - $850.00

Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Enjoy a fun filled weekend of rafting, camping and nature with a Olivia Harms with an after dinner personal concert on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcLSL_0bZWDdV900

Wamic Tour – Gateway to the Barlow Road, Oregon Trail (10AM-2PM Sept 13-17)

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 56960 Wamic Market Road, Start Tour at Smock School, Wamic, OR 97063

Enjoy the day at a leisurely pace and get to know the town of Wamic up close and personal. Main street is open for you - come visit!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGrpO_0bZWDdV900

Cascadia Glass Adventure

Government Camp, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Road 530, Government Camp, OR 97028

Students will leave with: 2 completed landscape projects, a combing, yard art and a number of elements

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6XEb_0bZWDdV900

Wasco County Fair & Rodeo

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Road, Tygh Valley, OR 97063

The 2021 Wasco County Fair will be held August 19th to 22nd! "Summer Nights and Sparkling Lights"

Learn More

Pine Grove, OR
With Pine Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

