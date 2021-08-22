Events on the Pine Grove calendar
(PINE GROVE, OR) Live events are coming to Pine Grove.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Pine Grove area:
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 84033 Oregon 216, Tygh Valley, OR 97063
It’s not often you get the chance to have an upfront and personal conversation with intrepid, undaunted, and plucky ranchers and farmers...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Enjoy a fun filled weekend of rafting, camping and nature with a Olivia Harms with an after dinner personal concert on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 56960 Wamic Market Road, Start Tour at Smock School, Wamic, OR 97063
Enjoy the day at a leisurely pace and get to know the town of Wamic up close and personal. Main street is open for you - come visit!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: Road 530, Government Camp, OR 97028
Students will leave with: 2 completed landscape projects, a combing, yard art and a number of elements
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: Fairgrounds Road, Tygh Valley, OR 97063
The 2021 Wasco County Fair will be held August 19th to 22nd! "Summer Nights and Sparkling Lights"
