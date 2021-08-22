Events on the Delhi calendar

(DELHI, CO) Delhi is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Delhi area:

Jeffrey Dallet Performing Live at La Plaza Historic Hotel & Restaurant Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 W 6th St, Walsenburg, CO

From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music. Dallet has won awards for his songwriting, winning an Akedamia best folk song award for his song "Gypsy...

SoCo Cannabis Alliance Happy Hour Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 308 West Main Street, Trinidad, CO 81082

Join the SoCo Cannabis Alliance for a happy hour with free food and the first drink on us.

Walsenburg Farmers Market Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Explore a land rich in history, natural wonders, and artistic inspiration. Experience the small town charm of Walsenburg, La Veta, Gardner, and Cuchara. Get the “full story” on the Highway of...

The Rainbow Fish Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 131 W Main St, Trinidad, CO

The Rainbow Fish tells the story of the most beautiful fish […]



What We Have Become Tour Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 125 N. Chestnut St., Trinidad, CO 81082

The masked men of the progressive metal band Infinite Conscious will be touring through CO in support of their new album What We Have Become