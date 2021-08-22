Cancel
Genoa, AR

Live events on the horizon in Genoa

Genoa Bulletin
 5 days ago

(GENOA, AR) Live events are coming to Genoa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Genoa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lbs7h_0bZWDWGw00

Transfer Student Mixer

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7101 University Ave, Texarkana, TX

Mingle with other transfer students and faculty members on the TAMUT campus.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrvQi_0bZWDWGw00

Women's Circle with Yulia

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2916 Pleasant Grove Rd, Texarkana, TX

Join Yulia on Saturday August 28 6-8pm for a special gathering of women. Each women’s circle is unique. For this circle we will work with metaphoric cards, which are often used in counseling...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tktip_0bZWDWGw00

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt Classroom Training in Texarkana, TX

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Trainerkart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRYv5_0bZWDWGw00

Soft Circuits: A New Twist on Traditional Embroidery

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 403 Laurel St, Texarkana, AR

Join the Texarkana Museums System on August 28 at the P. J. Ahern Home to learn how to mix technology with traditional embroidery. Guests will learn how to use conductive thread to power up...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqA7j_0bZWDWGw00

DREAM TREE UV PAINTING

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2700 Richmond Rd #1, Texarkana, TX

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

Learn More

