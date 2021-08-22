Cancel
Newell, CA

Newell events coming soon

Newell Today
Newell Today
(NEWELL, CA) Live events are coming to Newell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newell:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Tulelake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tulelake, CA 96134

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Zach's Bikes Adventure ride to Hagelstein!

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 831 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

This beautiful scenic gravel and paved ride will take you from local downtown Klamath falls through the rolling hills of old fort road. The road will quickly turn into rideable gravel through a...

LIVE MUSIC: Racyne and The LowCoals at Gino’s

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 147 E Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls!! Check it out! Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar and Smile Movement Presents, LLC are proud to welcome home too Klamath Falls, Racyne Parker and The LowCoals to close out the...

Dementia Support Group

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2865 Daggett Ave, Klamath Falls, OR

This Dementia Support Group is for anybody who is caring for somebody who has dementia and needs support. The caregiver can be a family member, a friend, a volunteer, a paid caregiver or a...

Bonanza Park Board Meeting

Bonanza, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 31703 OR-70, Bonanza, OR

Rural Klamath Connects is a regional communication hub linking 5 rural communities in southeastern Klamath County, Oregon (Bonanza, Malin, Merrill) and northeastern Siskiyou County, California...

ABOUT

With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

