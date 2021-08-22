Cancel
Pacific House, CA

Pacific House events coming up

Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 5 days ago

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Pacific House has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pacific House area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497l7M_0bZWDUVU00

Blackberry Jam Making Class

Pollock Pines, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2640 Blair Rd, Pollock Pines, CA

Join us and learn how to make your own berry jam from start to finish with our berries that you will pick! Reservations required. For info visit website or call (530) 644-2194.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIhYQ_0bZWDUVU00

Sip n Succulents

Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Sip n Succulents is on Facebook. To connect with Sip n Succulents, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhaSa_0bZWDUVU00

Farmers Market Bouquet Class @ Rucksack Cellars

Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3030 Carson Rd, Placerville, CA

Melissa Cowan from Flowers on Main will once again be joining us for a Farmers Market Bouquet Class using the lovely flowers from Flying V Farms. This class will be held at Rucksack Cellars on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39skIE_0bZWDUVU00

Friday Night Al Fresco Featuring Tritones!

Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3405 Carson Ct, Placerville, CA

Join us for Friday Night Al Fresco! A celebration of wine, food, & music under the Sierra Foothills skies. Dinner & Dancing on our beautiful patio paired with some of the finest representations of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EthV9_0bZWDUVU00

Sunday Brunch Boards at Medi

Somerset, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 7449 Fairplay Rd, Somerset, CA

Join us every Sunday at 11am for a brunch board! Our incredible brunch boards include an assortment of smoked salmon, cream cheese, and capers bagels, fresh fruit, chicken apple sausage, bacon...

With Pacific House News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

U.S. Politics
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
World
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
Education
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Military NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

