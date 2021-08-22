Pacific House events coming up

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Pacific House has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pacific House area:

Blackberry Jam Making Class Pollock Pines, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2640 Blair Rd, Pollock Pines, CA

Join us and learn how to make your own berry jam from start to finish with our berries that you will pick! Reservations required. For info visit website or call (530) 644-2194.

Sip n Succulents Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Farmers Market Bouquet Class @ Rucksack Cellars Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3030 Carson Rd, Placerville, CA

Melissa Cowan from Flowers on Main will once again be joining us for a Farmers Market Bouquet Class using the lovely flowers from Flying V Farms. This class will be held at Rucksack Cellars on...

Friday Night Al Fresco Featuring Tritones! Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3405 Carson Ct, Placerville, CA

Join us for Friday Night Al Fresco! A celebration of wine, food, & music under the Sierra Foothills skies. Dinner & Dancing on our beautiful patio paired with some of the finest representations of...

Sunday Brunch Boards at Medi Somerset, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 7449 Fairplay Rd, Somerset, CA

Join us every Sunday at 11am for a brunch board! Our incredible brunch boards include an assortment of smoked salmon, cream cheese, and capers bagels, fresh fruit, chicken apple sausage, bacon...