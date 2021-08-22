Live events on the horizon in New Shoreham

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) New Shoreham is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Shoreham area:

Bible Study for All Ages Bradford, Westerly, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 80 Alton Bradford Rd, Bradford, RI

Come join us for Bible Study. The spiritual growth of Christians is very important to us here at CSBC. That is why we offer Bible study classes and Small Groups to help equip you on your lifelong...

Reminder! District 7 Summer Picnic Is Back! Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Who: District 7 What: Summer Picnic When: Sunday, August 22nd, 12PM - 4PM Where: Burlingame State Park, Pavilion 1 Burlingame State Park Rd. Charlestown, RI 02813 Families and friends are welcome...

Paula Clare — The Charlestown Rathskeller Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown, RI

Paula Clare returns to the Rathskeller Downback for a Sunday show!

Live Music at Champlin's Marina, Block Island, RI New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 80 West Side Rd, New Shoreham, RI

Another Sunday at Champlin's Marina! Come hang out and enjoy some of the best views on island from the second floor bar!

Westerly Barbell Open Westerly, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 19 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891

This will be a sanctioned weightlifting event through USA Weightlifting.