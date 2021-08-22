Cancel
New Shoreham, RI

Live events on the horizon in New Shoreham

Posted by 
New Shoreham News Beat
New Shoreham News Beat
 5 days ago

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) New Shoreham is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Shoreham area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FglYS_0bZWDTcl00

Bible Study for All Ages

Bradford, Westerly, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 80 Alton Bradford Rd, Bradford, RI

Come join us for Bible Study. The spiritual growth of Christians is very important to us here at CSBC. That is why we offer Bible study classes and Small Groups to help equip you on your lifelong...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXNHY_0bZWDTcl00

Reminder! District 7 Summer Picnic Is Back!

Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Who: District 7 What: Summer Picnic When: Sunday, August 22nd, 12PM - 4PM Where: Burlingame State Park, Pavilion 1 Burlingame State Park Rd. Charlestown, RI 02813 Families and friends are welcome...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uLA4_0bZWDTcl00

Paula Clare — The Charlestown Rathskeller

Charlestown, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown, RI

Paula Clare returns to the Rathskeller Downback for a Sunday show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORJKr_0bZWDTcl00

Live Music at Champlin's Marina, Block Island, RI

New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 80 West Side Rd, New Shoreham, RI

Another Sunday at Champlin's Marina! Come hang out and enjoy some of the best views on island from the second floor bar!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfjqz_0bZWDTcl00

Westerly Barbell Open

Westerly, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 19 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891

This will be a sanctioned weightlifting event through USA Weightlifting.

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham, RI
With New Shoreham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

