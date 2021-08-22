Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Post, WI

Coming soon: New Post events

Posted by 
New Post Digest
New Post Digest
 5 days ago

(NEW POST, WI) New Post has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Post area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2Ex6_0bZWDSk200

Northwoods Humane Society/OCSA 1K Dog Walk & Ice Cream Social

Hayward, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 10812 North O Brien Hill Road, Hayward, WI 54843

NHS/OCSA 1K Dog Walk and Ice cream Social - friendly dogs are welcome but not required. Registration 12:30pm -1K Walk begins at 1pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gf8bz_0bZWDSk200

Mosaic Mirror Workshop $40

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 10529 Dakota Ave, Hayward, WI

Make a one of a kind totally "you" mosaic mirror. All materials are included, but bring any old broken jewelry to embed in your composition. Teacher is Trudy Tyson August 23rd 10-12:30pm mosaic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDAQG_0bZWDSk200

Jim Stapley

Birchwood, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1085 County Rd F, Birchwood, WI

ABOUT Jim Stapley has the kind of voice that comes along once in a generation; a powerful brew of blues and soul, laced with sublime falsetto. Described as “gritty, pr...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLL35_0bZWDSk200

SonofMel at Staudemeyer's Four Seasons

Cable, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 44705 Birch Point Rd, Cable, WI

Four generations of Staudemeyer have tended the four seasons from the shores of Lake Namakagon... I'll tend the reverence for lineage with fistfuls of stories and song in a special Sunday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLW2a_0bZWDSk200

"One Year Later" Uplifting film by writer-director Lucia Mauro

Hayward, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 15791 US Highway 63, Hayward, WI 54843

"One Year Later " chronicles a woman's healing, life-affirming journey to the Italian Alps one year after completing cancer treatment.

Learn More

Comments / 0

New Post Digest

New Post Digest

New Post, WI
14
Followers
204
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Post Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Post, WI
City
Hayward, WI
City
Birchwood, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Hayward, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Live Events#Wi Rrb#Wi 54843 Nhs Ocsa 1#Birch Point Rd#Staudemeyer#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy