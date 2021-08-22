Coming soon: New Post events

(NEW POST, WI) New Post has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Post area:

Northwoods Humane Society/OCSA 1K Dog Walk & Ice Cream Social Hayward, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 10812 North O Brien Hill Road, Hayward, WI 54843

NHS/OCSA 1K Dog Walk and Ice cream Social - friendly dogs are welcome but not required. Registration 12:30pm -1K Walk begins at 1pm.

Mosaic Mirror Workshop $40 Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 10529 Dakota Ave, Hayward, WI

Make a one of a kind totally "you" mosaic mirror. All materials are included, but bring any old broken jewelry to embed in your composition. Teacher is Trudy Tyson August 23rd 10-12:30pm mosaic...

Jim Stapley Birchwood, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1085 County Rd F, Birchwood, WI

ABOUT Jim Stapley has the kind of voice that comes along once in a generation; a powerful brew of blues and soul, laced with sublime falsetto. Described as “gritty, pr...

SonofMel at Staudemeyer's Four Seasons Cable, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 44705 Birch Point Rd, Cable, WI

Four generations of Staudemeyer have tended the four seasons from the shores of Lake Namakagon... I'll tend the reverence for lineage with fistfuls of stories and song in a special Sunday...

"One Year Later" Uplifting film by writer-director Lucia Mauro Hayward, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 15791 US Highway 63, Hayward, WI 54843

"One Year Later " chronicles a woman's healing, life-affirming journey to the Italian Alps one year after completing cancer treatment.