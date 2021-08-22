Cancel
Mesita, NM

Mesita events coming up

 5 days ago

(MESITA, NM) Live events are coming to Mesita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mesita:

Bosque Farms Growers Market

Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1024-1062 N Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms, NM

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1090 North Bosque Loop

NM Wedding Expo 2022

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 11000 Broadway Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87105

This is the state’s biggest bridal show of the year. Here you can see gowns from David’s Bridal and Uptown Bride, taste delicious cakes from among the best in the business and see floral arrangements and bouquets that smell as beautiful as they look. See more than 100 wedding pros who will all be on hand to answer your questions or give you ideas. Why run all over town when you can see it all in one place in one afternoon, plus have a great time at it all! For more information, go to NMWedExpo.c

New Mexico Girls in Aviation Day 2021

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 7401 Paseo Del Volcan Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120

Girls in Aviation Day is a free event for girls ages 8-17. Aviation activities, education, free stuff, guest speakers, and lots of fun!

RightSpace Storage - Los Lunas Storage Auction

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Online Storage Auction at RightSpace Storage - Los Lunas located in Los Lunas, NM. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3897913 Unit may contain...

Meet N Greet

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 202 De Soto Ave, Belen, NM

Join me for an #amazing night of free hotdogs, beer and fun at Hub City Brewing Co. at 202 De Soto Ave.! ?☑ I want to hear from all of you, and I'll be available for questions. Together we go...

Mesita, NM
With Mesita Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

