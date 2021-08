Country singer Morgan Wallen, who was the subject of controversy this year after he repeatedly admitted to using the n-word, seems to have quietly re-inserted himself into the public sphere. Wallen’s label, Big Loud, sent his song “Sand in My Boots,” the opening track to his 2021 record Dangerous: The Double Album, to country radio recently. Most radio stations banned Wallen’s music after his February admission to using the racial slur, effectively blocking him from a large source of chart qualifications. The song, while only playing on a fraction of radio stations, is gaining the most traction in Wallen’s home state of Tennessee.