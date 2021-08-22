Live events Lost Cabin — what’s coming up

(LOST CABIN, WY) Lost Cabin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lost Cabin:

FI-210 wildland Fire Origin and Cause Determination Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 5/17/22 - 5/21/22 (40 hour course: 36 Instructor-led training hours, 4 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-co

Fixed Wing Parking Tender/Ramp Manager Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

This course provides an overview of the roles and responsibilities of a Fixed Wing Parking Tender (FWPT) and Ramp Manager (RAMP).

S-270 Basic Air Operations Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

This course covers aircraft types and capabilities, aviation management and safety for flying in and working with agency aircraft, tactical

S-236 Heavy Equipment Boss Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Date: 3/4/22-3/6/22 (24 hour course: 22 Instructor-led training hours, 2 hours pre-course work) Time: 0800-1700 Daily Notes: Pre-course

F-0520 Executive Skills Series: Exercising Leadership Within Communities Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

National Fire Academy Course with a target audience of current fire service authority figures.