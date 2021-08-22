Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenhorn, OR

Greenhorn calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Greenhorn News Flash
Greenhorn News Flash
 5 days ago

(GREENHORN, OR) Live events are coming to Greenhorn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenhorn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUt8M_0bZWDNZd00

Tim & The Glory Boys - THE HOME-TOWN HOEDOWN TOUR - Baker City, OR

Baker City, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR 97814

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHZsQ_0bZWDNZd00

Tall Cop: High in Plain Sight - Substance Use & Impaired Driving Trends

Baker City, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 675 Oregon 7, Baker City, OR 97814

This Tall Cop session will educate attendees on how to identify current substance use trends including the possible impaired driver.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pveJ_0bZWDNZd00

Powder River Music Review Summer Concert Series

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Powder River Music Review summer concert series takes place every Sunday afternoon 4-5:30 mid June through August in Baker City'

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkSv9_0bZWDNZd00

Drawing Techniques

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Instructor: Sarah LeCompte Location: Downstairs Studio Course Description: This 4-week course is on the basics of drawing techniques: materials, perspective, positive and negative space...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049P2B_0bZWDNZd00

SHORT RUNS AND STEAM (SUMPTER DEPOT)

Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Historical Sumpter Valley Railroad is making 3 short runs on Sunday. Departing Sumpter at 11am, 12:30, & 2pm. The train will travel from Sumpter to the river and push back to Sumpter.. Short ride...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn, OR
4
Followers
187
Post
301
Views
ABOUT

With Greenhorn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
City
Greenhorn, OR
Baker City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Sumpter, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Powder River Music Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy