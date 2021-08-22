Greenhorn calendar: Events coming up

(GREENHORN, OR) Live events are coming to Greenhorn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenhorn area:

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR 97814

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

Tall Cop: High in Plain Sight - Substance Use & Impaired Driving Trends Baker City, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 675 Oregon 7, Baker City, OR 97814

This Tall Cop session will educate attendees on how to identify current substance use trends including the possible impaired driver.

Powder River Music Review Summer Concert Series Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Powder River Music Review summer concert series takes place every Sunday afternoon 4-5:30 mid June through August in Baker City'

Drawing Techniques Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 2020 Auburn Ave, Baker City, OR

Instructor: Sarah LeCompte Location: Downstairs Studio Course Description: This 4-week course is on the basics of drawing techniques: materials, perspective, positive and negative space...

SHORT RUNS AND STEAM (SUMPTER DEPOT) Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Historical Sumpter Valley Railroad is making 3 short runs on Sunday. Departing Sumpter at 11am, 12:30, & 2pm. The train will travel from Sumpter to the river and push back to Sumpter.. Short ride...