Live events on the horizon in New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, WY) Live events are lining up on the New Haven calendar.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Haven:

Powder River Energy Charity Golf Tournament Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 77 Tower View Dr, Hulett, WY

The Annual Powder River Energy Foundation charitable golf tournament will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Golf Club at Devils Tower in Hulett, Wyoming. The tournament benefits local...

Community CPR, First Aid, & AED Course Belle Fourche, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1111 National St, Belle Fourche, SD

Registration forms are available at the Belle Fourche Rec Center. Registration and payment must be turned in at Belle Fourche Rec Center front desk. REGISTRATION FEE: $53.75 including tax make...

Pine Haven Days Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 77 Tower View Dr, Hulett, WY

The annual Pine Haven Days is a fantastic community event held every year around Labor Day weekend. Event highlights include a parade, community picnic and fish fry put on by the Walleye Association.