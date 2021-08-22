Cancel
New Haven, WY

Live events on the horizon in New Haven

New Haven Bulletin
New Haven Bulletin
(NEW HAVEN, WY) Live events are lining up on the New Haven calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Haven:

Powder River Energy Charity Golf Tournament

Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 77 Tower View Dr, Hulett, WY

The Annual Powder River Energy Foundation charitable golf tournament will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Golf Club at Devils Tower in Hulett, Wyoming. The tournament benefits local...

Community CPR, First Aid, & AED Course

Belle Fourche, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1111 National St, Belle Fourche, SD

Registration forms are available at the Belle Fourche Rec Center. Registration and payment must be turned in at Belle Fourche Rec Center front desk. REGISTRATION FEE: $53.75 including tax make...

Pine Haven Days

Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 77 Tower View Dr, Hulett, WY

The annual Pine Haven Days is a fantastic community event held every year around Labor Day weekend. Event highlights include a parade, community picnic and fish fry put on by the Walleye Association.

ABOUT

With New Haven Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

