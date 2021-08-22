Cancel
Chalk, TX

Chalk events coming up

Chalk Bulletin
Chalk Bulletin
 5 days ago

(CHALK, TX) Live events are lining up on the Chalk calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chalk:

Cowboy Coffee

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Join a Park Ranger, learn how Homesteaders and Cowboys would brew coffee out on the range. Where: Meet by the Day Use Area next to the Pavilion What to bring: Bring your favorite coffee mug and...

Birding with a Ranger

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come learn the basics of birding. We will learn some of the common birds that call Copper Breaks home and maybe see a few. Bring your own binoculars or we have loaner binoculars. Loaner binoculars...

Meet The Longhorns

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Meet one of the Texas iconic symbols, the Texas Longhorn. Join a Park Ranger or Volunteer to learn about the history and origins of the Texas Longhorn. This program may be cancelled due to...

Chalk Bulletin

Chalk Bulletin

Chalk, TX
With Chalk Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

