Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arabela, NM

Live events on the horizon in Arabela

Posted by 
Arabela Post
Arabela Post
 5 days ago

(ARABELA, NM) Live events are lining up on the Arabela calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Arabela area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmBn4_0bZWDKvS00

Worship

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 25974 US-70, Ruidoso, NM

9:30 AM- Gospel Sing 10 AM- Worship and kids church

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbSeX_0bZWDKvS00

Live Music with the Dirty Brown Jug Band at Lost Hiker Brewing Company — DiscoverRUIDOSO.com | Travel Information for Ruidoso, New Mexico

Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 26394 US-70 #6, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Dirty Brown Jug Band at Lost Hiker Brewing Company & Taproom, 2536 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1Jmn_0bZWDKvS00

Lincoln Cnty Spurs Sportsmans Night Out

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 107 Sierra Blanca Dr, Ruidoso, NM

Lincoln Cnty Spurs Sportsmans Night OutTickets:Single: $65.00Couple: $85.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $30.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00Friends Table: $500.00Yeti Table: $850.002019 Gun Table: $1000.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DC4Dc_0bZWDKvS00

Live @ Enchanted Vine- George's Bindle Bag

Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

Join us Sunday for music at the Enchanted Vine with George's Bindle Bag playing from 4 to 6.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAanH_0bZWDKvS00

YOGA FOR EVERYONE

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 Mechem Drive, BUDDHA YOGA ADOBE PLAZA, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Yoga for everyone, easy to moderate in a serene setting

Learn More

Comments / 0

Arabela Post

Arabela Post

Arabela, NM
6
Followers
134
Post
410
Views
ABOUT

With Arabela Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso Downs, NM
Ruidoso, NM
Government
City
Arabela, NM
City
Ruidoso, NM
City
Lincoln, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sierra Blanca Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Shambhala Music Festival shares dates for 2022 installment

Shambhala Music Festival has finally divulged dates for its 2022 event, taking place in the remarkable Salmo, British Columbia on July 22 through 25. After cancelling the 2020 and 2021 editions of the unique festival event, Shambhala attendees both old and new are overjoyed for the family reunion set for next year. As reported via social media, any tickets and lodging packages purchased for the 2021 installment will rollover into 2022, with no additional action required from ticket-holders. There is also the option to transfer tickets to a future year via the festival’s Transfer Form, allotting plenty of time for attendees to make a decision.
Advocacydancingastronaut.com

Groove Cruise announces fundraising livestream Cruisin’ For Kindness

On August 28 and 29, Groove Cruise will be hosting a fundraising livestream that features Phase 2 contestants taking to the cruise line’s virtual stage for a number of prizes. Points for the contest will be determined through live voting and donations raised during the event, with all proceeds going towards the Whet Foundation. The Florida-based Whet Foundation offers grassroots disaster relief for the underprivileged, and works within South Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexico.
MusicJamBase

Real Estate Details ‘Days’ 10th Anniversary Concerts

Real Estate will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Days studio album at four special shows tacked on to the group’s upcoming fall tour. Each concert will see Real Estate performing the album in its entirety. The run begins at Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City on November 20. Real...
Hopkinsville, KYKentucky New Era

The Lights Out Festival

Despite the periodic rain showers over the weekend, Casey Jones Distillery had another successful turnout this year at the annual Lights Out Festival. Peg Hays, the Founder of Casey Jones Distillery, said the event was “such a blessing.”. “It seemed as if the rain evaporated for the two guest performances,”...
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Fringe Festival lineup announced

The 10th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will include more than 425 in-person and online performances and events this year, show organizers said this week. The event will run from Sept. 14 through Sept. 25 and include events ranging from comedy to dance to multidisciplinary shows. Tickets and full lineup are available at rochesterfringe.com. “We are thrilled ...
MusicKLFY.com

Festival cancellations impacting local musicians

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, no family in our local music scene has taken COVID 19 more serious then Steve riley. Riley’s wife has multiple sclerosis. As the world opened back up this Spring, Riley began to book dates for his band this Fall. The Mamou Playboys and the newly formed Riley Family Band had ten shows booked between now and the holidays. That number now stands at two.
FestivalArkansas Online

ACANSA Arts Festival postponed until March 2022 due to virus

The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South has been postponed until March because of the regional resurgence of covid-19, Executive Director Dillon Hupp announced Tuesday. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the number of covid-19 cases, too. More than a dozen performing arts groups or solo artists were scheduled...
Musicyoursun.com

Sun Events announces concert season

After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda. As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to...
MusicJamBase

The Infamous Stringdusters Expand Fall Tour 2021

The Infamous Stringdusters added a second leg to their upcoming fall tour. The excursion marks the band’s first full tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Scheduled for November, the second leg of the jamgrass quintet’s tour includes support from The Sweet Lillies at all but one show. The Infamous Stringdusters and The Sweet Lillies begin the run at Denver’s The Mission Ballroom on November 12. It’s then off to Salt Lake City for two nights at The Commonwealth Room with Boy Named Banjo opening on November 13 and The Sweet Lillies kicking off the action on November 14.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

L.A. County to Require Masks at Outdoor Concerts and Festivals

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a new order stating that attendees of any major outdoor event will be required to wear a mask due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The requirement stands regardless of vaccination status, and goes into effect as of 11:59 p.m....
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Garrison announces ALIVE concert series

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth) .
Musicwashingtonnewsday.com

From Woodstock to Coachella, these are 47 photos of historic music festivals.

From Woodstock to Coachella, these are 47 photos of historic music festivals. The first known festivals date back to ancient Greece, well before Woodstock and Coachella. Competitions in drama, poetry, music, and athletics were held to honor the gods. The Greeks held the Dionysus Festival, which featured tragedies and comedies, to commemorate Dionysus, the God of Wine and Ecstasy. These festivals featured well-known Greek playwrights like as Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes.
Musichypebeast.com

A Dogecoin Music Festival Called Dogepalooza is Slated for October

A Dogecoin music festival called Dogepalooza is officially set to take place on October 9. According to the community-driven festival’s website, the event was created as an “all-around global celebration and movement of: Do Only Good Everyday (DOGE).” Organizers hope to eventually host the event across multiple cities and countries.
PoliticsRecorder

Publicize your fall event in the Valley Guide calendar

Does your group or town have an event planned for this fall? This could be church suppers, library events, club events, fall festivals, holiday bazaars — anything that’s open to the public and that happens between Sept. 15 and Thanksgiving. Publicize them for free in the Fall Valley Guide calendar. Email complete details about your event to charris@recorder.com. Photos are welcome. Deadline: Aug. 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy