Live events on the horizon in Arabela

(ARABELA, NM) Live events are lining up on the Arabela calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Arabela area:

Worship Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 25974 US-70, Ruidoso, NM

9:30 AM- Gospel Sing 10 AM- Worship and kids church

Live Music with the Dirty Brown Jug Band at Lost Hiker Brewing Company — DiscoverRUIDOSO.com | Travel Information for Ruidoso, New Mexico Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 26394 US-70 #6, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Dirty Brown Jug Band at Lost Hiker Brewing Company & Taproom, 2536 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Lincoln Cnty Spurs Sportsmans Night Out Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 107 Sierra Blanca Dr, Ruidoso, NM

Lincoln Cnty Spurs Sportsmans Night OutTickets:Single: $65.00Couple: $85.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $30.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00Friends Table: $500.00Yeti Table: $850.002019 Gun Table: $1000.00

Live @ Enchanted Vine- George's Bindle Bag Alto, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 492 Fort Stanton Rd, Alto, NM

Join us Sunday for music at the Enchanted Vine with George's Bindle Bag playing from 4 to 6.

YOGA FOR EVERYONE Ruidoso, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 Mechem Drive, BUDDHA YOGA ADOBE PLAZA, Ruidoso, NM 88345

Yoga for everyone, easy to moderate in a serene setting