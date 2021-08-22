Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duette, FL

What’s up Duette: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Duette Today
Duette Today
 5 days ago

(DUETTE, FL) Live events are coming to Duette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcLr7_0bZWDJ2j00

NEW OLD SCHOOL- 3 CHAIR FOCUS! PM

Bradenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: RANCH, Bradenton, FL 34211

NEW OLD SCHOOL!!! 3 DAYS 3 CHAIRS- 10 STUDENTS PER GROUP PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oJYt_0bZWDJ2j00

Celebration of life

Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: North, 13885 US-301, Parrish, FL

Here is Mark Logan Byers’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7XQY_0bZWDJ2j00

Trivia Night at Naughty Monk Brewery

Bradenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2507 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, Bradenton, FL 34211

Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night and try to win some free beer and prizes. Starts at 6:30pm!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YG74r_0bZWDJ2j00

Indoor Farm Market at Gamble Creek Farms

Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 14950 Golf Course Rd, Parrish, FL

Welcome to Gamble Creek Farms! Each weekend our Farm Market is open from 9 AM - 1 PM, and we're serving up organic produce directly from our farm to your kitchen. We've also partnered up with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024szH_0bZWDJ2j00

Davy Daniels returns to Woody’s River Roo

Ellenton, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Davy Daniels returns to Woody’s River Roo at 5717 18th St E, Ellenton, FL 34222-2903, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Duette Today

Duette Today

Duette, FL
14
Followers
202
Post
380
Views
ABOUT

With Duette Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradenton, FL
Government
Bradenton, FL
Obituaries
City
Parrish, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Ellenton, FL
City
Duette, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Obituary#Live Events#Chairs 10#Farm Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy