Armstrong, TX

Live events on the horizon in Armstrong

Armstrong Journal
Armstrong Journal
 5 days ago

(ARMSTRONG, TX) Armstrong has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Armstrong area:

2021 Willacy County Young Farmers “Bullet Bob” Memorial Fishing Tournament

Port Mansfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Registration will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Port Mansfield Pavilion from 12 p.m. Through 10 p.m. Tournament will start Saturday at 6 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. for bay division and 6 p.m...

I AM HOUSTONE SMOOTH

Kingsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 905 North 14th Street, Kingsville, TX 78363

Houstone Smooth Is live in concert in Kingsville at Joe Cools Bar on September 11th 2021!

CORONATION

Kingsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1600 North 14th Street, Kingsville, TX 78363

Another one to mark our 365th day in existence!! Their will be titles on the line and NEW TAG Champions crowned!! You will not want to miss!

With Armstrong Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

