Craig calendar: What's coming up

(CRAIG, MT) Craig is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:

Dess Fest 2021 Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 6350 Lone Pine Road, Helena, MT 59602

Live music by Levi Blom and special guest, outdoor concert, camping, no host bar, bon fire and more

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

December is a busy month as everyone gets ready for the holidays. Probably the busiest of them all is Santa Claus!

Blistered Earth - The Ultimate Tribute To Metallica Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Get ready to rock October 9th with the world's premier Metallica tribute band.

Helena Ales For Trails 2021 Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 South Last Chance Gulch Street, Helena, MT 59601

Helena Ales For Trails is an annual beer festival located in downtown Helena. This event serves as a fundraiser for local trails.

Too Slim & the Tail Draggers Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Live in Concert - Too Slim & the Taildraggers $5 Online $10 at the Door