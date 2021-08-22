Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Craig, MT

Craig calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Craig News Beat
Craig News Beat
 5 days ago

(CRAIG, MT) Craig is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuYiL_0bZWDHHH00

Dess Fest 2021

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 6350 Lone Pine Road, Helena, MT 59602

Live music by Levi Blom and special guest, outdoor concert, camping, no host bar, bon fire and more

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OLPP_0bZWDHHH00

2021 Santa's Big Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

December is a busy month as everyone gets ready for the holidays. Probably the busiest of them all is Santa Claus!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsF4f_0bZWDHHH00

Blistered Earth - The Ultimate Tribute To Metallica

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Get ready to rock October 9th with the world's premier Metallica tribute band.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1MLs_0bZWDHHH00

Helena Ales For Trails 2021

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 South Last Chance Gulch Street, Helena, MT 59601

Helena Ales For Trails is an annual beer festival located in downtown Helena. This event serves as a fundraiser for local trails.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ro6SZ_0bZWDHHH00

Too Slim & the Tail Draggers

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Live in Concert - Too Slim & the Taildraggers $5 Online $10 at the Door

Learn More

Comments / 0

Craig News Beat

Craig News Beat

Craig, MT
6
Followers
193
Post
327
Views
ABOUT

With Craig News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Craig, MT
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Bon#Beer Festival#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy