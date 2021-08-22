Craig calendar: What's coming up
(CRAIG, MT) Craig is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 6350 Lone Pine Road, Helena, MT 59602
Live music by Levi Blom and special guest, outdoor concert, camping, no host bar, bon fire and more
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601
December is a busy month as everyone gets ready for the holidays. Probably the busiest of them all is Santa Claus!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601
Get ready to rock October 9th with the world's premier Metallica tribute band.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 120 South Last Chance Gulch Street, Helena, MT 59601
Helena Ales For Trails is an annual beer festival located in downtown Helena. This event serves as a fundraiser for local trails.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601
Live in Concert - Too Slim & the Taildraggers $5 Online $10 at the Door
