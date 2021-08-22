Coldfoot calendar: Events coming up

(COLDFOOT, AK) Live events are lining up on the Coldfoot calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coldfoot:

IOAD Walk- Fairbanks, AK Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Dunkel Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701

We will be walking in remembrance of those we have lost to overdose in Alaska. Starting at Griffin Park ending at a Pioneer Park Pavilion!

Sound Check: Adele States Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 659 5th Ave, Fairbanks, AK

Goldie's Sound Check is a weekly concert series showcasing small performance groups every Thursday night! Come grab a drink, and support local and traveling artists from 7-9pm. You may also like...

August in the Bear Gallery Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Pioneer Park, 3rd Floor, Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, AK

Join Fairbanks Arts in the Bear Gallery for our August exhibitions: Reindeer Man by Alex Rydlinski and With liberty and justice for by Inari Kylӓnen. Reindeer Man is the result of Rydlinski’s...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Fairbanks, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Denali Photo Guides - Denali Photo Excursion Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

#Take home awe-inspiring photographs of Alaska! Come discover and capture the unique beauty of the interior while receiving personalized photography instruction. With a maximum of 3 participants...