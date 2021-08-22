Clifton events calendar

(CLIFTON, NY) Live events are lining up on the Clifton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clifton:

2021 World Tour Paddling Film Festival, Canton, NY

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5955 U.S. 11, Canton, NY 13617

Whether you are an adventurous or armchair paddler, these films will provide a fun evening of entertainment! Bring your family and friends!

Music on the Mountain Long Lake, NY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Live Music at the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion featuring the Cold River Revue with Jamie Sutliff, Barry Gregson and Sue Grimm. Other Musical Guests include the duo of Yod Crewsy & John Weyl And Mike...

St. Lawrence Rock & Mineral Club Show Canton, NY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Canton, NY

54th St. Lawrence County Rock & Mineral Show at the Canton, NY Pavilion, 90 Lincoln St.Sat. 9:00 AM -4:30 PMSunday 9:00 AM - 3:00 PMAdults $3.00Children 12 and under freeVendors from all over NY...

Margarita Mike Duo @ P-2's Irish Pub - Tupper Lake, NY Tupper Lake, NY

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 31 Main St, Tupper Lake, NY

P-2's Irish Pub presents the 2021 Summer Music Series where you can enjoy dinner, drinks and an evening of musical talent with Margarita Mike Duo! Margarita Mike returns to the pub with his son...

POUND! Tupper Lake, NY

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Channel your inner rockstar with this full body cardio-jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing, and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums.