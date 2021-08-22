Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clifton, NY

Clifton events calendar

Posted by 
Clifton Voice
Clifton Voice
 5 days ago

(CLIFTON, NY) Live events are lining up on the Clifton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clifton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqOUS_0bZWDFVp00

2021 World Tour Paddling Film Festival, Canton, NY

Canton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5955 U.S. 11, Canton, NY 13617

Whether you are an adventurous or armchair paddler, these films will provide a fun evening of entertainment! Bring your family and friends!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XYoa_0bZWDFVp00

Music on the Mountain

Long Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Live Music at the Mt. Sabattis Pavilion featuring the Cold River Revue with Jamie Sutliff, Barry Gregson and Sue Grimm. Other Musical Guests include the duo of Yod Crewsy & John Weyl And Mike...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUS83_0bZWDFVp00

St. Lawrence Rock & Mineral Club Show

Canton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Canton, NY

54th St. Lawrence County Rock & Mineral Show at the Canton, NY Pavilion, 90 Lincoln St.Sat. 9:00 AM -4:30 PMSunday 9:00 AM - 3:00 PMAdults $3.00Children 12 and under freeVendors from all over NY...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PC1bT_0bZWDFVp00

Margarita Mike Duo @ P-2's Irish Pub - Tupper Lake, NY

Tupper Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 31 Main St, Tupper Lake, NY

P-2's Irish Pub presents the 2021 Summer Music Series where you can enjoy dinner, drinks and an evening of musical talent with Margarita Mike Duo! Margarita Mike returns to the pub with his son...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldKZw_0bZWDFVp00

POUND!

Tupper Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Channel your inner rockstar with this full body cardio-jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing, and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Clifton Voice

Clifton Voice

Clifton, NY
2
Followers
202
Post
82
Views
ABOUT

With Clifton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tupper Lake, NY
Canton, NY
Government
City
Clifton, NY
City
Canton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Summer Music#Irish Pub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy