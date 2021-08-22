Cancel
Amboy, CA

What’s up Amboy: Local events calendar

Amboy Voice
Amboy Voice
 5 days ago

(AMBOY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Amboy calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Amboy area:

Geology:Creation of the Joshua Tree Landscape (Geosciences x460.4 1.0 unit)

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 74485 National Park Dr, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Investigate the natural architecture and origin of Joshua Tree National Park’s landscape with Tor Lacy, geology professor, Cerritos college.

Adult BYOB Paint Party

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Paint, Sip, and have fun at Exhale Art Studios. Bring your preferred beverage and get creative. No Experience Necessary. 21+ ID required.

FOJT Climb Smart 2021spring edition (reschedule #2)

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Indian Cove Campground, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Climb Smart 2021in Joshua Tree with a safely managed gathering focused on education, stewardship and fun.

Twentynine Palms Farmer’s Market

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 6443 Split Rock Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA

​Come to the Farmer\'s Market in 29 Palms every Saturday morning for fresh produce, live music and local arts & crafts. Meet up with friends, family and do your shopping too! Meet your local...

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 73637 Sullivan Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA

This dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic, set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion; his struggle with the White Witch; and the adventures of...

Amboy Voice

Amboy Voice

Amboy, CA
ABOUT

With Amboy Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

