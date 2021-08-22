Maljamar events coming soon

(MALJAMAR, NM) Maljamar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maljamar:

New Hope promotion weekend Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Explore Music & Concerts Events in Hobbs, New Mexico, Find information about Live Music Concerts in Hobbs, New Mexico. Concert Event venue, passes, tickets & details, Hobbs, New Mexico.

PROCLAIM Workshop Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 S 20th St, Artesia, NM

Please use the ticket link in the facebook event to fill out our registration form to secure your spot! The internet or the ability to transmit electronic data began around the 1960’s. Most of us...

Hobbs August Nites Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Hobbs August Nites will be on August 28, 2021 at Lea County Event Center. The event will start at 8am with a carshow and will continue with fun activities, performances from HMS Band, AKA to Kuro...

Live Music with Jack Nelson Band Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Join us August 21, 2021 underneath the stars for Live Music on the Starting Patio! No Cover!!!!! You may also like the following events from Zia Park Casino Hotel Racetrack

Skipping Blocks Quilt Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Looking for something to make that is as cute as it is easy? Join Hannah in this class to create the Skipping Blocks quilt. This class would also be a […]

