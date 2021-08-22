Live events on the horizon in Fieldton
(FIELDTON, TX) Fieldton is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Fieldton area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 1400 Hickory St, Levelland, TX
Return HS VB - JV Shallowater Tournament (Away) 08/27/2021 to 08/28/2021 (Source: *HS* Calendar
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1300 Industrial Blvd, Plainview, TX
Starts at 12 noon with Refreshments & tour facility Ribbon Cutting at 3:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 402 North Inler Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79416
Rhea Lana's of Lubbock is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things Fall & Winter!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 6010 Marsha Sharp Freeway, Lubbock, TX 79407
This is a FREE opportunity to see what Main Event is showcasing for the upcoming Holiday Season!
