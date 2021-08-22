Cancel
Fieldton, TX

Live events on the horizon in Fieldton

Fieldton Times
Fieldton Times
 5 days ago

(FIELDTON, TX) Fieldton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fieldton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpmpO_0bZWDCre00

HS VB - JV Shallowater Tournament (Away)

Levelland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1400 Hickory St, Levelland, TX

Return HS VB - JV Shallowater Tournament (Away) 08/27/2021 to 08/28/2021 (Source: *HS* Calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCvCg_0bZWDCre00

City Council Meeting

Littlefield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

hr The City of Littlefield 301 XIT Drive Littlefield, TX 79339 | Phone: 806-385-5161 Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKanY_0bZWDCre00

Plainview Truck & Trailer Grand Opening – Open House – Ribbon Cutting

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1300 Industrial Blvd, Plainview, TX

Starts at 12 noon with Refreshments & tour facility Ribbon Cutting at 3:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdEqG_0bZWDCre00

Rhea Lana's of Lubbock Family Shopping Event

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 402 North Inler Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79416

Rhea Lana's of Lubbock is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things Fall & Winter!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QA5er_0bZWDCre00

Main Event Lubbock - Holiday Sneak Peek 2021

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 6010 Marsha Sharp Freeway, Lubbock, TX 79407

This is a FREE opportunity to see what Main Event is showcasing for the upcoming Holiday Season!

ABOUT

With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

