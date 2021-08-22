Camp Nelson events coming soon

(CAMP NELSON, CA) Live events are coming to Camp Nelson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camp Nelson:

Celebration of life Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 765 W Henderson Ave, Porterville, CA

Here is Dmitrius Jefford’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dmitrius Jefford (Porterville, California), born in...

DWPH TRIPLE THREAT Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11863 Rd 200, Porterville, CA

5D Open Race. WCBRA , TSBRA, WPRA Saturday $1000 Added 5D Open $70 entry Wcbra Futurity side pot $35 Youth side pot $35 Open Average Buy In $35 Wcbra Futurity Average Buy in $35 Sunday $1000 Added...

River View Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

River View Hosted By John Dees. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Three Rivers., With Dirty Poppas

A Tribute to Cantinflas Lindsay, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 190 North Elmwood Avenue, Lindsay, CA 93247

This is a tribute to the late and great king of Mexican Cinema, Mario Moreno also known as "Cantinflas."

Three and the Machine at Riverview in Three Rivers Ca Three Rivers, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join Gina Taylor and Three and the Machine for an afternoon of all your favorite music from the 70’s to today’s hits!