Centralia, OK

Centralia calendar: Events coming up

Centralia Voice
Centralia Voice
 5 days ago

(CENTRALIA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Centralia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Centralia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kGRs_0bZWDA6C00

Teen Night-Space Art

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1140 N E O Loop, Grove, OK

Teen Night-Space Art at Grove Public Library, 1140 Neo Loop, Grove, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPvxk_0bZWDA6C00

$925,000 Big Cash Grab at Cherokee - Grove

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 24979 US-59, Grove, OK

Join us Saturdays in August for a chance to grab your share of the Big Cash Grab money!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVZH9_0bZWDA6C00

Open House

Vinita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 423 S Wilson St Ste A, Vinita, OK

Join us at Joyful Dance Studio's Open House! Enroll your dancer Meet the teacher Tour the studio Get sized for and order dancewear It's going to be an excited year! We can not wait to welcome our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGl8S_0bZWDA6C00

Copenhagen Bandit Grove Oklahoma

Grove, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 4707 U.S. 59, Grove, OK 74344

The bandit will be in Grove Oklahoma for a one night only show!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFZHe_0bZWDA6C00

Will Rogers Memorial Rodeo Parade

Vinita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

More than 100 entries, including floats, horseback riders, marching bands, decorated bicycles, tractors, classic cars and more will parade along Vinita’s Route 66 to mark the official beginning of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Centralia, OK
ABOUT

With Centralia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

