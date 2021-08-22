Live events coming up in Bethera

(BETHERA, SC) Bethera has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bethera:

King Farmers' Market Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

King Farmers' Market Website: kingfarmersmarket.orgStokes Family YMCA105 Moore Rd, exit 122 off US52King, NCOpening May 5, 2021Wednesdays from 11am to 1pm

CAREER NIGHT Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 513 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC

Time for a new career? Or just want to add to your current career? We can help! Seating is limited - PLEASE RSVP by clicking Select a Date! About this event At Weichert, we focus on helping agents...

SMP Paintball Trip Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 239 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Payments MUST be made online during registration. Registration and payment must be completed by 20 August. Limited transportation for those who need transportation. Depart Afterburners @ 0900...

Basic Life Support and AED (Daniel Island, SC) Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 126 Seven Farms Drive, charleston, SC 29492

Our Basic Life Support course is a 2 Year Certification. This course includes CPR, Choking, and AED for all ages.

Swamp Fox Comedy Night with Jay Hewlett and Jason Allen King Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 312 Rembert C Dennis Blvd, Moncks Corner, SC

Dreamer's Restaurant becomes Moncks Corners only comedy club for the night and we call it Swamp Fox Comedy Night. Come see nationally-touring professional comedians without having to drive to...