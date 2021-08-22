Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethera, SC

Live events coming up in Bethera

Posted by 
Bethera Times
Bethera Times
 5 days ago

(BETHERA, SC) Bethera has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bethera:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpjDB_0bZWD9Ii00

King Farmers' Market

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

King Farmers' Market Website: kingfarmersmarket.orgStokes Family YMCA105 Moore Rd, exit 122 off US52King, NCOpening May 5, 2021Wednesdays from 11am to 1pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcLyz_0bZWD9Ii00

CAREER NIGHT

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 513 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC

Time for a new career? Or just want to add to your current career? We can help! Seating is limited - PLEASE RSVP by clicking Select a Date! About this event At Weichert, we focus on helping agents...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpMTt_0bZWD9Ii00

SMP Paintball Trip

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 239 Cypress Gardens Rd, Moncks Corner, SC

Payments MUST be made online during registration. Registration and payment must be completed by 20 August. Limited transportation for those who need transportation. Depart Afterburners @ 0900...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhAjP_0bZWD9Ii00

Basic Life Support and AED (Daniel Island, SC)

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 126 Seven Farms Drive, charleston, SC 29492

Our Basic Life Support course is a 2 Year Certification. This course includes CPR, Choking, and AED for all ages.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPWGE_0bZWD9Ii00

Swamp Fox Comedy Night with Jay Hewlett and Jason Allen King

Moncks Corner, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 312 Rembert C Dennis Blvd, Moncks Corner, SC

Dreamer's Restaurant becomes Moncks Corners only comedy club for the night and we call it Swamp Fox Comedy Night. Come see nationally-touring professional comedians without having to drive to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bethera Times

Bethera Times

Bethera, SC
24
Followers
206
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bethera Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moncks Corner, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
City
Bethera, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Comedy Club#Sc Time#Cpr#Aed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy