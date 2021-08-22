Coming soon: Ironside events

(IRONSIDE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Ironside calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ironside area:

SHORT RUNS AND STEAM (SUMPTER DEPOT) Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Historical Sumpter Valley Railroad is making 3 short runs on Sunday. Departing Sumpter at 11am, 12:30, & 2pm. The train will travel from Sumpter to the river and push back to Sumpter.. Short ride...

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR 97814

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

Ghost Hunting Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 1996 Main St, Baker City, OR

Intrigued by the stories of ghosts at the Geiser Grand? Want to investigate? This is the one opportunity to really get into the ghost hunting thing! Big River Paranormal will be here at the Geiser...

Baker City Farmers Market Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1655 1st St, Baker City, OR

Baker City Farmers Market. Fresh local and straight from the farm produce, eggs and beef. Wednesdays June - October in Downtown Baker City

COYOTE JOE AT POWDER RIVER MUSIC REVIEW Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Powder River Music Review summer concert series takes place every Sunday afternoon 4-5:30 mid June through August in Baker City'