Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironside, OR

Coming soon: Ironside events

Posted by 
Ironside Voice
Ironside Voice
 5 days ago

(IRONSIDE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Ironside calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ironside area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049P2B_0bZWD8Pz00

SHORT RUNS AND STEAM (SUMPTER DEPOT)

Sumpter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Historical Sumpter Valley Railroad is making 3 short runs on Sunday. Departing Sumpter at 11am, 12:30, & 2pm. The train will travel from Sumpter to the river and push back to Sumpter.. Short ride...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUt8M_0bZWD8Pz00

Tim & The Glory Boys - THE HOME-TOWN HOEDOWN TOUR - Baker City, OR

Baker City, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR 97814

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu41d_0bZWD8Pz00

Ghost Hunting

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 1996 Main St, Baker City, OR

Intrigued by the stories of ghosts at the Geiser Grand? Want to investigate? This is the one opportunity to really get into the ghost hunting thing! Big River Paranormal will be here at the Geiser...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7Lxu_0bZWD8Pz00

Baker City Farmers Market

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1655 1st St, Baker City, OR

Baker City Farmers Market. Fresh local and straight from the farm produce, eggs and beef. Wednesdays June - October in Downtown Baker City

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pveJ_0bZWD8Pz00

COYOTE JOE AT POWDER RIVER MUSIC REVIEW

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Powder River Music Review summer concert series takes place every Sunday afternoon 4-5:30 mid June through August in Baker City'

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ironside Voice

Ironside Voice

Ironside, OR
1
Followers
150
Post
177
Views
ABOUT

With Ironside Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
Baker City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Sumpter, OR
City
Ironside, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Geiser Grand#Big River Paranormal#Powder River Music Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy