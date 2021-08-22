Events on the Foraker calendar

(FORAKER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Foraker calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Foraker:

Pack 3517 Rally Night with Ice Cream Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1505 E Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK

Cub Scouting is fun for the whole family. In Scouting, boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves. It’s fun, hands-on learning and...

Fine Arts Festival Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 E Central Ave, Ponca City, OK

The stately Soldani Mansion, a work of art in itself, is home to the Ponca City Art Center and its many activities. These include artists' exhibits, art classes, workshops and the annual Fine Arts...

Pawhuska City Wide Garage Sale Pawhuska, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Main St, Pawhuska, OK

The first boy scout troop in America was organized in Pawhuska, Osage County, Oklahoma, in May, 1909

Drag Queen Show Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Drag Queen Show Hosted By Ridin’ High. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:30 pm and happening at Ponca City., We have done this in the past and its been a great time please come out and help us...

Word Search Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2024 Turner St, Ponca City, OK

A word search, word find, word seek, word sleuth or mystery word puzzle is a word game that consists of the letters of words placed in a grid, which usually ... Read More