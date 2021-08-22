Atlantic City calendar: Events coming up

(ATLANTIC CITY, WY) Live events are lining up on the Atlantic City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atlantic City area:

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at LANDER BAR Lander, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 126 Main Street, Lander, WY 82520

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Apple Orchards of Sinks Canyons Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1443 W Main St, Lander, WY

Historian, author and apple grower Jack States takes us on a visit to the historic orchards in Sinks Canyon. $8 per person. Meet at the Museum to take a bus to the town. Call 307-332-3373 to sign...

Lander Art Center: Noelle Weimann Show Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 258 Main St, Lander, WY

Enjoy a great assortment of art in various mediums in this eclectic show.

Lander Valley Farmers Market Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 405 Fremont St, Lander, WY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11:30 am Location:Lander City Park, 405 Fremont Street

“Fremont County Postal History” Lander, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1443 W Main St, Lander, WY

Often overlooked by historians as well as the general public; artifacts carried by the mails may shed an interesting light on the ways and manners of a given time. “Postal history” is the study of...