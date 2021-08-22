Briggsville events coming soon

(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Briggsville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsville:

South Logan County Fair* Booneville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address : South Logan County Fairgrounds Booneville AR Phone : 479-675-6344 (Always call and confirm events.)

Outside Story Time Russellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1000 E Parkway Dr, Russellville, AR

Join us at the Russellville City Park for stories, flannel boards, puppets, and songs.

Youth Squirrel Tournament Paris, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11071 Arkansas 309, Paris, AR 72855

Youth squirrel tournament for ages 6-15. Proceeds will be donated to The CALL in the River Valley.

3rd annual car show and cruise night Magazine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 99 AR-109, Magazine, AR

All car-show events in Magazine, Arkansas. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Magazine like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Al Snow Meet and Greet Mountain Pine, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 199 3rd Ave, Mountain Pine, AR 71956

Meet Al Snow, Early entry to the event, photo op, autograph on a styrofoam head, and front row seating.