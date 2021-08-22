Briggsville events coming soon
(BRIGGSVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Briggsville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsville:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address : South Logan County Fairgrounds Booneville AR Phone : 479-675-6344 (Always call and confirm events.)
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 1000 E Parkway Dr, Russellville, AR
Join us at the Russellville City Park for stories, flannel boards, puppets, and songs.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 11071 Arkansas 309, Paris, AR 72855
Youth squirrel tournament for ages 6-15. Proceeds will be donated to The CALL in the River Valley.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 99 AR-109, Magazine, AR
All car-show events in Magazine, Arkansas. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Magazine like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 199 3rd Ave, Mountain Pine, AR 71956
Meet Al Snow, Early entry to the event, photo op, autograph on a styrofoam head, and front row seating.
